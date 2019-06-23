'Sharp' Knights at a loss to explain poor home effort

Knights footballer Nahom Woldu retains possession during his team's 1-0 loss to Mitchelton at Bundamba.

Rob Williams

FOOTBALL: In what was supposed to launch a winning run at home, something went wrong for the Ipswich Knights.

Even ever-supportive head coach Andy Ogden was unsure what happened in this afternoon's 1-0 Queensland Premier League loss to Mitchelton at Eric Evans Reserve.

"It was just a really poor performance,'' Ogden said. "We just looked so flat.''

Hoping to enhance their top four prospects after a "sharp'' Thursday night session, the Knights conceded a scrappy goal in the second half.

"They (Mitchelton) didn't play that well themselves,'' Ogden said. "No excuses, we definitely weren't good enough.''

In the latest Capital League 1 round, the Ipswich City Bulls missed "at least eight chances'' to break the 1-1 deadlock against Moggill at Bellbowrie.

"It was a bit disappointing,'' senior player and new dad Zygan Condie said.

"Every 10 yard goal just didn't make it and the shot was just slightly off target.

"It was just basically execution. We couldn't pull the trigger.''

Phil Brown scored City's only goal in the second half to level the scores.

Having been with the Bulls since 2007, Condie remains one of the team's leading goal scorers with 13 this year. He shared in the team's frustration up front.

"It was one of those nights where nothing went right,'' he said.

Ipswich City Bulls stalwart Zygan Condie. David Nielsen

Condie, 34, made a late start having time away after the birth of his first son Lennox in December.

However, Condie is enjoying being back with his long-time teammates as the Bulls challenge for a top four spot.

"I've been really happy with the team so far this year,'' he said.

"When we actually play, we can beat any team. We've just got to learn how to turn up every week.''

That was highlighted in the Bulls' 5-1 victory over competition leaders Carina a fortnight ago. Players like Brown and centre midfielder Michael Ward have offered great support to regular goal-getters Condie and Dane Grant.

However, Condie said having last weekend's local derby postponed for the Ipswich Cup disrupted his team's progress against Moggill.

"It sort of breaks up momentum,'' he said.

In the latest Capital League 3 matches, Ripley Valley consolidated second spot with a 6-3 win over North Lakes at Logan. It was Ripley's ninth win in a row.

Third placed Springfield lost 4-3 to Ridge Hills.

State of play

QPL: Mitchelton def Ipswich Knights 1-0. U20: Mitchelton def Knights 2-1. U18: Mitchelton def Knights 2-1.

CL1: Ipswich City 1 (Phil Brown) drew Moggill 1. Reserves: Ipswich City def Moggill 4-3.

CL3: Ripley Valley def North Lakes 6-3, Ridge Hills def Springfield 4-3.