Sharp-eyed police spot woman's charged up charger

STOPPED by police in a car at a Goodna shopping centre, Kylie-May Kitchener was caught out with crystal amphetamine.
When sharp-eyed police officers examined her phone charger, the crystal substance was found inside.
Kitchener, 37, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs on August 19, 2017; and possession of drug utensils.
Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Kitchener was in a car that police stopped at 9pm.
She appeared erratic in behaviour and her handbag was searched.
Inside was a portable phone charge but it had been altered to be a holder and inside was a clip-seal bag that held one gram of crystal amphetamine.
And inside her backpack police found a sharps container that Sgt Caldwell also showed abnormalities.
It contained a set of digital scales and crystal amphetamine inside a clip-seal bag.
Magistrate Louisa Pink convicted and fined Kitchener $500.