Sharp-eyed police spot woman's charged up charger

STOPPED by police in a car at a Goodna shopping centre, Kylie-May Kitchener was caught out with crystal amphetamine.

When sharp-eyed police officers examined her phone charger, the crystal substance was found inside.

Kitchener, 37, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs on August 19, 2017; and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Kitchener was in a car that police stopped at 9pm.

She appeared erratic in behaviour and her handbag was searched.

Inside was a portable phone charge but it had been altered to be a holder and inside was a clip-seal bag that held one gram of crystal amphetamine.

And inside her backpack police found a sharps container that Sgt Caldwell also showed abnormalities.

It contained a set of digital scales and crystal amphetamine inside a clip-seal bag.

Magistrate Louisa Pink convicted and fined Kitchener $500.