Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sharp-eyed police spot woman's charged up charger

by Ross Irby

STOPPED by police in a car at a Goodna shopping centre, Kylie-May Kitchener was caught out with crystal amphetamine.

When sharp-eyed police officers examined her phone charger, the crystal substance was found inside.

Kitchener, 37, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs on August 19, 2017; and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Kitchener was in a car that police stopped at 9pm.

She appeared erratic in behaviour and her handbag was searched.

Inside was a portable phone charge but it had been altered to be a holder and inside was a clip-seal bag that held one gram of crystal amphetamine.

And inside her backpack police found a sharps container that Sgt Caldwell also showed abnormalities.

It contained a set of digital scales and crystal amphetamine inside a clip-seal bag.

Magistrate Louisa Pink convicted and fined Kitchener $500.

Topics:  drug offences ipswich crime ipswich magistrates court

Ipswich Queensland Times
Your guide to Australia Day in Ipswich, Springfield

Your guide to Australia Day in Ipswich, Springfield

Bumper events guide, what's open, weather forecast and how to get there

Rain at bay on Australia Day

People enjoyed a drenching at the Wivenhoe Dam spillway on Boxing Day. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

Experts predict thunderstorms won’t pass through until the weekend

Ipswich nightclub doors locked two months after opening

Up to a thousand people queued on the street for hours to get into Switch Nightclub's grand opening.

There was no New Years Eve party and the venue has not opened since

Plenty of likes for Ipswich's dancing stars

Performance Plus Dance Centre Ipswich taking the stage in Disneyland California in January 2018! Such an amazing experience for these kids, we're all so proud of them!

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you.

Local Partners