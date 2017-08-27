Sharon is a true Angel

SMILES: Ipswich co-ordinator Julie Craig, Ipswich Pyjama Angel of the Year Sharon Jordan, Australia Post Postal manager Gillian Josiah and The Pyjama Foundation's National Program manager Kevin Gillard.

FOR two years, Sharon Jordan has been a dedicated volunteer with the Pyjama Foundation, an organisation which helps to make a difference to the lives of children in foster care.

She is known as a Pyjama Angel.

She spends time with a family that houses foster children to read books aloud, play educational games and help them with their homework.

It is an experience she finds rewarding.

"My highlight moment every week is when I turn up and I can hear the boys calling out my name and they are really excited about me being there to spend some time with them," she said.

"I think it's an opportunity to be able to make a difference in someone's life.

"You are giving back to a child who has probably not been as fortunate as other children.

"You are also able to give some direction in a young life."

Ms Jordan tries to ensure every visit is special.

"There are three kiddies, so there are lots of different activities, such as reading, painting, drawing, playing games," she said.

"I also take them on excursions, so we have been to the museum, art galleries and anywhere they have activities for children where they can build things.

"I just try to tailor our time to the needs of the children."

It is Ms Jordan's love of making a difference to children's lives which had her named as the 2017 Ipswich Pyjama Angel of the Year.

She was surprised and humbled to take out the top honour.

The foster family Ms Jordan visits describes her as a "blessing".

"Sharon has been a blessing to our family," they said.

Fast facts:

There are now more than 51,000 children in care in Australia. This number has more than doubled in the last ten years.

Children within the foster care system have some of the lowest educational levels in Australia.

92% of foster children are below the average reading level at age seven.

75% of these children do not finish school.

50% of homeless individuals come from a care background.

For more information, or to sign up to become a Pyjama Angel, log onto www.thepyjamafoundation.com.