Sharks to turn enemy territory into ‘fortress’

Cronulla will play home games at Kogarah Oval in 2020. Picture. Phil Hillyard

Cronulla will move into enemy territory in 2020 after announcing Jubilee Stadium as their home ground while PointsBet Stadium is closed for renovations.

The Sharks will play 11 home games in the heartland of fierce rivals St George Illawarra next season, with their other home game to be played on the Sunshine Coast.

Shark Park in Woolooware is out of action for the next two years as the venue undergoes a revamp.

CEO Richard Munro said it was the overwhelming preference for key parties in the decision.

"While there were many ideas put forward, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium emerged as the clear preference of our stakeholders," Mr Munro said.

"Jubilee Stadium is only about 10 kms up the road from PointsBet Stadium and it is accessible by both road and rail.

"So it is a convenient option for all Sharks supporters and commercial partners.

"We will play more games at Kogarah than any other sporting team next year and we intend making it our own fortress."

Munro said the club will do everything they can to keep fans happy during a difficult but necessary period, including the introduction of incentives to allow members to return to their current seats at the completion of the project.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to our loyal fans for the next two years but these works will set up the Sharks for long-term success both on and off the field," he said.