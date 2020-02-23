Sharks recruit suffers serious injury in trial loss

A late surge from the Canterbury Bulldogs helped secure a 30-18 win against the Cronulla Sharks in last night's historic trial match in Papua New Guinea.

Trailing 14-12 at halftime the Bulldogs ran in four second half tries to overrun the Shire club in hot and humid conditions in Port Moresby.

"It was only a trial match but we had a lot to get out of this game. The conditions were tough, it was very hot, it was very humid but we knew we were going to get that. It was a great game. The Sharks had a really good first half but in the end our boys got home," Bulldogs captain Aiden Tolman said after the match.

Bulldogs coach Dean Pay started last night's trial match with Jack Cogger and Lachlan Lewis in the halves - the side's likely first choice combination in season 2020. Lewis has one of the spots already locked down but his halves partner is a two-way duel between Cogger and local junior Brandon Wakeham. Wakeham took to the field in the second half and his presence seemed to inject some life into the Bulldogs' attack.

NEW DOGS

Coach Pay has been rebuilding his roster over the course of the last two seasons and has landed some astute signatures along the way, including this year's additions in former Melbourne forward Joe Stimson and former South Sydney utility Dean Britt. Britt, the son of former Bulldogs legend Darren, was a standout in the opening stages and displayed excellent footwork and intent in defence. Stimson put in a workhorse like performance and even slotted a conversion from the sideline.

Former Penrith Panthers hooker Sione Katoa had a solid hitout from dummy half.

Bulldogs recruit Joe Stimson impressed in his first game for the club, even kicking goals. Picture: Getty Images.

CAMERON KING

After losing Jayden Brailey to the Newcastle Knights, coach Josh Morris bolstered his hooker stocks with the signature of former Parramatta Eels and Featherstone Rovers rake Cameron King.

Unable to find a club in 2019, King joined the Rovers where he played 28 games before the Sharks handed the 28-year old a NRL lifeline with a one-year deal for season 2020. But in a devastating blow, King was helped off the field last night in the second half with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. King immediately clutched his right knee and withered in pain on the ground. King's career has been dotted with serious injuries. Back in 2014 he suffered an ACL while playing with the North Queensland Cowboys. He then battled through a niggling shoulder injury during his time at the Eels.