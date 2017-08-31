Shark Tank guru has sound advice for city's little fish

WORK FOCUS: Shark Tank entrepreneur Dr Glen Richards shares some valuable tips to young Yourtown job seekers from left, Cameron Richardson, Tom Neumann, Cody Johns and Bernadette Schulz.

IPSWICH jobseekers had the chance to rub shoulders with a man who knows a thing or two about carving out a successful career.

Star of TV show Shark Tank and founder of the Greencross pet care juggernaut, Glen Richards popped in to provide some words of wisdom to a group of young people from the Yourtown Transition to Work program.

Dr Richards took some time to share his own experiences and business acumen with the jobseekers at Yourtown's Brisbane St office. The popular TV personality and business entrepreneur is the former CEO of Greencross, Australia's largest pet care company which Dr Richards spent 10 years building.

It now operates 130 vet hospitals in Australia, NZ and China.

Yourtown head of services Brendan Bourke said the Transition to Work program provided young people with intensive pre-employment support to make sure they are ready to find work or further training.

"Yourtown has been working with Fair Go Australia, which helps connect young people with volunteers and entrepreneurs who inspire young people just starting out," he said.

"We are very pleased to welcome Glen as part of that program.

"It's valuable advice for young people new to the work arena.

"Young people get a lot out of meeting and learning first-hand from those who have worked hard to reach their goals. It encourages jobseekers to focus on their own goals with a renewed determination and creates brighter futures."

More than 150 young Ipswich jobseekers have found work or further education because of the Yourtown Transition to Work Program since it started in March last year.

The program operates in 12 regions across Australia.