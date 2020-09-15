Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Shark spotted in northern NSW

by Jack Paynter
15th Sep 2020 7:51 AM

 

A shark has been spotted near a popular northern NSW beach less than a week after a man was killed by a great white on the Gold Coast.

The shark was filmed swimming in what looks like shallow water between Ballina and Evans Head, just over 100km from the Gold Goast.

Both beaches are popular with surfers.

Gold Coast beaches reopened on Thursday after surfer Nick Slater, 46, was fatally wounded by off Greenmount Beach last Tuesday.

Greenmount Beach shark attack victim Nick Slater,
Greenmount Beach shark attack victim Nick Slater,

It was the first fatality from a shark attack on a Gold Coast beach in 62 years, and first since a controversial shark net was installed in the 1960s.

A video of the shark swimming in northern NSW was posted to Instagram by Madison Stewart on Monday.

 

The shark was spotted less than a week after a fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast. Picture: Instagram/@sharkgirlmadison
The shark was spotted less than a week after a fatal shark attack on the Gold Coast. Picture: Instagram/@sharkgirlmadison

 

"Filmed this beauty this morning," she posted.

"Let's steer clear of Ballina/ Evans heads surf breaks for a little while folks. Dead whale has attracted some sharks."

The 17m-long sperm whale carcass weighing about 40 tonnes that washed up at Patchs Beach, south of Ballina, was removed by authorities on Monday morning.

 

 

Originally published as Shark spotted in northern NSW

More Stories

ballina evans head northern nsw shark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two clinics pop up as Ipswich residents urged to get tested

        Two clinics pop up as Ipswich residents urged to get tested

        News Chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young is concerned about the possibility of community transmission in Goodna, Redbank and Redbank Plains

        • 15th Sep 2020 6:54 AM
        Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

        Premium Content Plans to turn Queenslander into medical practice

        Council News The Queenslander could start operating as a medical practice if approval is...

        School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

        Premium Content School Footy Show: Trash talk climaxes ahead of Final

        Sport Watch episode 7 of the School Footy Show here

        Quarantine mix-up behind COVID alert

        Premium Content Quarantine mix-up behind COVID alert

        News A misunderstanding about quarantine has triggered renewed concern about community...