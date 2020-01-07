Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
News

Shark spotted at popular snorkelling spot

by Erin Smith
7th Jan 2020 1:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lifeguards are advising swimmers and divers to stay out of the water after a shark was spotted near the Tangalooma wrecks off Moreton Island.

A Queensland Surf Lifesaving spokesman said lifeguards checking the area on a jetski spotted what is believed to be a shovel nose shark near the wreaks at about 12.45pm.

He said lifeguards had advised people to stay out of the area.

There is no official patrolled beach on Moreton Island.

Swimmers are asked to inform nearby lifeguards of any further shark sightings.

moreton island safety shark alert ship wrecks snorkling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bulk bill boundary change cuts Ipswich

        premium_icon Bulk bill boundary change cuts Ipswich

        News Doctors have aired concerns over the decision to remove increased bulk billing incentives for Ipswich

        Shock business closure leaves $400K debt

        premium_icon Shock business closure leaves $400K debt

        News Iconic Ipswich bakery that went into liquidation last month owes more than...

        Onion Oracle finds new fans

        premium_icon Onion Oracle finds new fans

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation with his rain predictions...

        Carl’s Jnr, IGA franchise owner hit with $160k lawsuit

        premium_icon Carl’s Jnr, IGA franchise owner hit with $160k lawsuit

        News Millionaire owner of Carl’s Jnr and IGA supermarkets hit with rent bill