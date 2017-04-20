Greg Norman highlights Brookwater relaunch

Greg Norman announces the relaunch of the Brookwater Golf and Country Club.

BROOKWATER had its 15 minutes of fame this week with golfing great, Greg Norman aka The Shark, posting about the area on Instagram.

In conjunction with the upgrade and re-design of the Brookwater Golf and Country Club, Mr Norman said he was pleased to announce the relaunch of the popular facility.

Mr Norman said the course had re-opened all 18 holes after undergoing a progressive overhaul including strategic design changes to the greens, fairways and bunkers.

Originally designed by the Greg Norman Golf Course Design group, the club first opened in 2002 and according to Mr Norman, quickly earned a reputation for being one of the most dramatic and scenic layouts in Australia.

Brookwater Golf and Country Club is currently ranked as number 19 on the Ausgolf Top 100 Courses Golf Course Guide 2017.