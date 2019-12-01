Menu
A man was bitten while snorkelling off Bargara last night.
Shark bites man snorkelling at Queensland beach

Zachary O'Brien
1st Dec 2019 9:10 AM | Updated: 10:12 AM
A MAN who went for a night time snorkel near Bargara last night was bitten by a shark.

Paramedics were called to Windemere and Rifle Range Road just after 7pm to treat one man, reported by the Brisbane Times as aged in his 30s, with minor lacerations to the foot.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the patient suffered additional chest injuries from the tussle with the shark.

The spokesman said the patient went home and attempted to transport themselves to hospital, though eventually changed their mind and called an ambulance.

The patient was transported to Bundaberg hospital in a stable condition with a critical care paramedic on board for transport.

