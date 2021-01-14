Menu
Shark attacks swimmer in Perth river

by Angie Raphael
14th Jan 2021 11:47 AM

 

A man has been bitten by a suspected bull shark while swimming in Perth's Swan River.

The attack happened about 8am on Thursday at Blackwall Reach in Bicton.

He reportedly has an injury to his leg and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development said the bull shark was reported as being between two and three metres long.

A Water Police vessel is clearing people from the water.

People have been warned to take additional caution in the Bicton area and adhere to any closures advised by local government rangers.

More to come

