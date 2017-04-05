Brazilian Beauty giving back to women in need

Brazilian Beauty Springfield Central's Kimberly and Stefania sharing the dignity in support of women in need.

IT'S THE everyday essentials that most women take for granted, but for some, getting access to basic sanitary items can be incredibly challenging.

As part of the Share the Dignity initiative, Brazilian Beauty Springfield Central is hosting a collection point where people can donate all kinds of sanitary items which will later be distributed to homeless women and domestic and family violence refuges.

Brazilian Beauty Springfield Central owner Rebecca Gaspert said she decided to get involved for a second year as her business was all about getting behind women and helping them be the best version of themselves.

"We are all about empowering clients to be confident and happy with themselves, so we love that we're supporting women who don't have this essential need that all women should have," Ms Gaspert said.

"I love the name Share The Dignity, I think it's such a great concept and you have to ask yourself, "have you ever had to use a hand towel because you didn't have a tampon? It's a humiliating experience, so we want to do anything to help get these women back on their feet."

"We've only just started for this month yet the response so far has been great and last August we were having to change the bin out every couple of days.

"This community out in Springfield is such a tight community and care about each other so much, I love it."

Visit Brazilian Beauty Springfield Central's website for more information on how to donate.