Sharing Springfield with the world

UIL is looking for its next round of homestay families.

CULTURAL exchange can be one of the most valuable things we can share with our kids and now you have the opportunity to do so too.

Union Institute of Language is calling for new host families for its next round of short-term exchange programs.

UIL Homestay Coordinator, Sameera Bhana said while the next round of exchange students were only here short-term, it would be a good way to test the waters for those interested in participating for a longer period of time.

"We have study tour season coming up in July which means we have a lot of tours coming through and some of them are short-stay tours so they'll be here for about five days and others will be here for about a month,” Mrs Bhana said.

"It will kind of vary between them, so the more families we have on board the better as it will be a great opportunity if the family would like to continue hosting and would like to become a long-term homestay parent.

"By doing this short-term program it's a great way to get a feel for it to see if its something they'd like to do moving forward.”

UIL Homestay Coorfinator Sameera Bhana with husband Samir, their son and one of their Japanese exchange students.

The next information workshop will be held next week and is open to anyone interested in knowing more about the program.

"They information night is basically for new homestay families or those interested in hosting a student,” Mrs Bhana said.

"The aim of it is to show them what it's like from the student's perspective, what they go through, what important things they need to know as a homestay family, as well as to understand all of the UIL rules.

"It's great for new and prospective homestay families to come along because they get to meet other homestay families who are just as excited and looking forward to hosting a student.

The next UIL Homestay workshop will be held on Monday June 12 from 6pm-8pm.

For more information visit the UIL website.