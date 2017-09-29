Sharing culture to promote harmony and unity

AT A time where international conflict is a common talking point, one church group is bringing together people from all walks of life in the hope of promoting harmony and oneness.

The Reaching Unto Nations (RUN) Festival is a multicultural festival run by the Divine Mercy Church at Collingwood Park and will host its third year of the event at Robelle Domain Parklands today.

The popular event is the brainchild of Pastor Su Nokise Oti. His wife, Ava, said her husband's vision had always been to bring together people by sharing and learning about each other's cultures and the unique gift each person had to offer the world.

"The purpose of these events is to bring all the cultures together to experience the beauty of the different cultures in Ipswich,” Mrs Oti said.

"We therefore wanted to feature local bands, local young people and to give people the opportunity to taste a variety of food from different cultures.

"The main message for us is that we want everyone to live in harmony with all cultures and get together and know each other and live in peace.”

The event originally started in 2014 at Riverview State School, but quickly grew so popular it was decided to move it to Robelle Domain Parklands.

Today's festival will feature night markets, cultural performances, jumping castles, face painting, kids rides and a wide range of local talent from around the world.

"We will have guest speakers from around Australia as well as a good mix of cultural performances from Samoa, Tonga, Fiji, Tahiti, Cook Islands, Maori (New Zealand), Aboriginal (Australia), China and Africa.

"It's so important to have a good mix of cultures performing because we can see what's happening now in the world, there's so much fighting amongst our young people.

"We need to get them to know each other and to use their gifts to do something useful and that is why we do this event to showcase their talents.”

Mrs Oti said their church had also attracted a number of street kids who were looking for somewhere to belong and who had joined their music workshops and would also be performing on stage today.

"Our church runs a music workshop which teaches young people to experience music for free and to use their time wisely,” she said.

"This event is an opportunity for the young people to come and deliver their talents and to lift them up.

"Some of these kids have invited their parents and it's good for them to show them what their kids are doing and that they can be a part of something positive.”

The 2017 Reaching Unto Nations (RUN) Multicultural Festival is on today at Robelle Domain Parklands from 10am to 8pm, with fireworks at 7.45pm.