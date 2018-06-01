Share your success with city's best performers

REMEMBER THIS? 2017 City of Ipswich Sports Awards winners Blake Murray (left) and Archie Graham at the North Ipswich Reserve Corporate Centre.

THEY are awards carrying considerable prestige. They are awards recognising outstanding regional achievement. They are awards worth entering.

They are the annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards, which honour and thank our most dedicated players, coaches, administrators, officials and volunteers.

Nominations for the 2018 City of Ipswich Awards are open.

The categories are:

Junior Sportsperson of the Year;

Senior Sportsperson of the Year;

Masters Sportsperson of the Year;

Volunteer of the Year;

Sporting Organisation of the Year;

Team of the Year;

Coach of the Year; and

Official of the year.

Winners receive up to $2000 in cash.

Officials involved with summer sports hosting end of season awards and break-ups can nominate their achievers now.

Winter sports achievers can also be nominated now and in coming weeks.

Coaches, officials and volunteers doing an exceptional job deserve to be rewarded.

Regional clubs are urged to nominate their best teams.

The finalists will be invited to join with their families and supporters at a special awards dinner later in the year.

Last year's major winners were world tennis champion Archie Graham (Senior Sportsperson) and taekwondo talent Blake Murray (Junior Sportsperson).

Both excelled on the international stage, along with a quality field of finalists.

Other elite performers included the Ipswich Hockey Association (Sporting Organisation of the Year), Michael Moore (Coach of the Year), Leonie Young (Official of the Year), Dane McQueen (Volunteer of the Year) and Darrin Norwood (Masters Sportsperson of the Year).

The Greater Springfield Sports under 15 AFL girls were named Team of the Year, highlighting the importance of junior sport.

The annual awards are backed by The Queensland Times and leading businesses.

To nominate is easy, via Smarty Grants.

Visit https://www.ipswich. qld.gov.au/community/sport-ipswich/grants-sponsorships-and-awards