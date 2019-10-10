Menu
Share your messages of love and hope at Orion Shopping Centre this Mental Health Week.
Shopping centre pavement a blank canvas for messages of love

Ashleigh Howarth
10th Oct 2019 11:00 AM
SHOPPERS are encouraged to write messages of love, hope and care on the pavement at one Ipswich shopping centre as part of Mental Health Week.

Orion Springfield Central is hosting Let's Chalk About Mental Health, which aims to motivate the local community to share positive messages or drawings to inspire others who might not be feeling like themselves.

From now until Sunday, the centre will host chalk stations around the fountain area for people to come to inspire others, or to be inspired themselves.

To further increase awareness, chalk artists are encouraged to take a photo of their message and post it to social media with the hashtag #endthestigma and #letschalkaboutmentalhealth.

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Greg Plawecki said "with statistics showing almost half of Australians will experience mental illness in their lifetime, it's important to get more people talking to help end the stigma".

For crisis or suicide prevent support contact Lifeline's 24 hour crisis support service on 13 11 14 or seek immediate help from a GP, psychiatrist or a psychologist.

