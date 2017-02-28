Share what Anzac Day means to you

SHARING OUR HISTORY: Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick visited Forest Lake State High School to launch the inaugural Oxley Electorate Spirit of Anzac Award.

WITH Anzac Day less than two months away, many high school students are studying the world wars in their history lessons and learning about the ultimate sacrifices those brave men and women made for our country.

If your child loves history and sharing the stories they have learned while at school, or perhaps even stories passed down from family members about their service, then here is a unique experience just for them.

Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick has announced the inaugural Oxley Electorate Spirit of Anzac Award, which is open to any Year 11 high school student within his electorate.

Participants are invited to submit a short essay, poem or piece of artwork that encompasses what the spirit of Anzac means to them.

All entries will be judged by the federal member as well as members from the local RSL branches.

The winner will receive a prize that includes flights and accommodation with a parent or guardian to visit the Australian War Memorial and Parliament House in Canberra later this year.

Mr Dick met with senior students from Forest Lake State High School to launch the start of the competition.

"Anzac Day holds a special place in the hearts of many Australians as we pay our respects to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” he said.

"I'm looking forward to receiving entries from students across the electorate explaining what this special commemoration means to them.”

Entries close on March 24. Drop in to see Mr Dick at his office at the Forest Lake Shopping Centre to submit your entries.