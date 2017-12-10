Share the love this Christmas

'TIS THE SEASON: Christmas is a great time to kick back and enjoy being with those you love.

IT MUST be Christmas time.

The schools have all closed for the year, the city is awash with coloured lights, the Christmas parade has travelled through the city centre, the shopping centres all have their Santa cave and playing Christmas carols and you have been sitting there writing out your list of who's been naughty and who's been nice and checking it twice.

No doubt, if you are involved in the community you have been doing the rounds of Christmas lunches and dinners, holding secret Santa gift giving and having a great time with those around you. It is a very busy time for all.

And if you are a grandparent then you may be deployed into action to become the grandchildren's carer whilst the parents are still at work.

This requires considerable effort to keep them occupied during those hours you are looking after them. And it can be very tiring as well. Besides we are not as young as we used to be yet we try to still do the same things we did back then. That is a big mistake and our bodies let us know very quickly.

Not everyone has their grandchildren close at hand. Some grandchildren live in other cities around the country and overseas.

Being a long-distance grandparent is tough, but it has one benefit that many grandparents treasure: the possibility of being a house guest in the home of your grandchildren.

Staying with grandchildren and their parents offers the opportunity to share in their daily lives in a unique way. You'll gain insights not available to drop-in grandparents.

In an article by Susan Adcox on the internet she provides ten tips on what to do and not do when visiting your grandchildren which she says "depends upon the kind of house guest you choose to be”.

The article discussed issues such as being flexible with sleeping arrangements, having no expectations of being carried around and respecting the parent's time with their children and their rules. Very straight forward suggestions that I am sure most of you would consider anyway.

But back to your list of those who have been naughty and who have been nice. This list can be extensive, especially if you have lots of grandkids. It gets even more-so if you are still buying gifts for your children and extended family. Some people I know put all the names of the people getting together on the day into a hat and draw out a name that each person buys a gift for. This way helps keep the costs for everyone down. It is very similar to holding secret Santa gift giving where everyone buys a gift of an agreed dollar value and then everyone chooses a gift. The important thing is that everyone celebrates together.

Christmas is a family time to share the joy of being together and, if you know of someone who will be on their own then invite them to join with you.

Have a great Christmas.