Today's Paper
Sport

Share in Northsiders cricket planning

10th Jun 2019 10:39 AM

NORTHSIDERS Cricket Club, based out of Cribb Park at North Ipswich, are holding their Annual General Meeting in preparation for the 2019/20 season.

If you are interested in assisting coaching junior or senior teams, being part of the executive committee, or simply want to find out more about how the club is run, come along to the AGM.

The meeting will be held at 10am on Sunday, June 30 at the Norths Leagues Club.

Sign up for Park2Park

ENTRIES for the 2019 Ipswich Hospital Foundation Park2 Park are open.

Early bird entries close on Monday, July 15.

There's an event for all ages and abilities at the popular annual run.

The following events are being held: Half marathon, half marathon relay, 10km, 5km run, 5km walk, the new 2.5km, family challenge and mascot marathon.

You can also compete as part of a team so why not grab some mates and tackle the event together.

Holiday soccer clinic

THE Westminster Warriors Soccer Club in Redbank Plains are hosting a Roar holiday clinic next month.

The clinic will run from July 8-10, starting at 3pm and finishing at 6pm each day.

The clinic is open to children aged between 6 and 14. Participants are asked to bring appropriate footwear, a water bottle and a hat. Cost is $95.

You can register online at www. roaractive.com.au

Ipswich Queensland Times

