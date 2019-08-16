Share friendships, memories at 20 year reunion

SQUASH: The Ipswich Squash Inc committee has their polishing cloths out and elbow grease applied to try and have their past trophies in gleaming condition for the 20 year reunion.

The last reunion in 1999 was celebrated with great enthusiasm by past and present players.

This year's reunion on October 12 is expected to be the same.

Squash official Jill Franklin said it had been difficult to find addresses of all of past players but an invitation was extended to all past and present players as well as friends of squash to attend.

All the details are on the Ipswich Squash Inc website.

"It will be a great night to meet and rekindle old friendships, forge some new ones and at the same time reminisce the great times we have shared on and off the courts,'' Franklin said.

Squash in Ipswich has endured many changes over the past 20 years.

The closure of complexes to refurbish as gyms or development sites outside of sporting arenas has had an impact. Ipswich has just two active centres remaining in the city.

Brassall has six courts (originally 10) and PCYC is down to four (originally six).

"The number of players still competing is down, so the number of teams have been greatly reduced,'' Franklin said.

"The number of ladies playing is low so we now have non-gender teams to allow a competition to proceed.''

The scoring format has changed from best of five games to nine or 10 with handouts also changed.

Ipswich now plays under international rules.

"What is still the constant though is those who are playing, love the game,'' Franklin said. "They love the camaraderie and friendships the game produces and the great fitness it provides in an all weather environment.

"You can compete in all age groups, at all standards and in a sun safe covered court. You can participate in competition, play socially or with family.''

A motto of squash is "get fit, stay fit without the gym''.

Squash burns 900 calories per hour compared to running which burns 720 calories per hour and cycling (600 calories per hour).

"It's never too late to play our great game,'' Franklin said.

Franklin said more than 250 invitations had been sent out or delivered for the reunion.

Inquiries to Kelby Williams (0428 272664 or kvwilliams@ optusnet.com.au), or John Bopf (0429 915798).