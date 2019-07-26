Menu
GOT MOVES: Ipswich Jets Shar Walden showed his dancing skills after posting a four-pointer against Redcliffe.
Rugby League

Shar dancing to beat of appreciation at Jets

26th Jul 2019 7:00 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: Having worked his way into the Ipswich Jets Cup side aged 21, Shar Walden is grateful for the support.

He feels the presence of experienced heads like captain Nat Neale and Ben Shea gave him the confidence to thrive during the transition from boom local junior to promising Colt to Intrust Super Cup regular.

Walden said the Jets' free style was reminiscent of the way he and his cousins would throw the ball around in the backyard. That suited him to a tee.

He said the Ipswich club's respect and appreciation for its community, and positive and inclusive culture owing to the diverse origins of its players had also helped him to feel comfortable to express himself on-field.

Walden has played centre and wing but he loves to get his hands on the ball and run. He is willing to take on any role co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker throw at him.

"If the boys want to chuck me in the front row forwards, I don't mind, I'll give it a go,” he said. "I love footy. It's my happy place when I'm feeling down or I'm having a bad day, I come to training and see the boys, it is just something to take my mind off things.”

In round 16's televised game against Redcliffe, spurred on by his teammates, Walden unveiled a unique post-try celebration.

"It it is like this internet thing where they do a little dance dance. I think it is called the woah.

"I was just geeing the boys up and they said if you score a try do it , so I was like righteo and I did it. But lucky the camera didn't stay on me long enough. They all give me a bit of stick now.”

The ninth-placed Jets will hope to see Walden dancing often when they meet the fifth-placed Norths Devils at Bishop Park on Saturday night.

"We've had two good wins in a row now, so hopefully we can continue that run and get back in the top eight,” he said.

Tom Bushnell

rugby league sport
Ipswich Queensland Times

