Shaq sells mansion after $12m price cut

Shaquille O'Neal sold his Orlando mansion for around $21.6 million (US$16.5 million) - a 'Shaquille O'Steal' - at almost $12 million under its original asking price when it hit the market.

The 2900 sqm complex on an almost four-acre lot has 12 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a 560 sqm indoor basketball court, perfect for any pro baller, or huge NBA fan.

Shaq originally wanted around $36 million for the house. Picture: Realtor

The showy property outside Orlando has a 17-car showroom, a cigar bar and walk-in humidor, an Egyptian-style aquarium and a soundproof home theatre.

The buyer, who is remaining anonymous, will also enjoy the home's wine storage, three fireplaces, chef's kitchen, Crestron smart-home technology and a lakefront office, according to the listing.

There’s a huge basketball court inside the home. Picture: Realtor

The property is surrounded by water, sitting between Lake Louise and Lake Butler.

Plus, it has a huge swimming pool that puts Olympic-size pools to shame.

Near the pool's rock waterfall, the property has an outdoor kitchen, a tiki-style cabana and a private dock with two covered boat slips, according to the listing. Next door is an 18-hole golf course.

Shaquille O’Neal won three titles with the Lakers. Picture: Getty

The 216cm (7-foot-1) four-time NBA hall of famer bought the property for $5.16 million (US3.95 million) back in 1993, just three years after it was built and he was starting his professional basketball career with the Orlando Magic.

Worth about $400 million himself, O'Neal first listed the property for $36.6 million (US$28 million) in 2018 and relisted the property four times before it sold.

What a garage. Picture: Realtor

He reportedly sold the property because he is spending more time in Atlanta as a sports analyst for TNT's "Inside the NBA," according to Mansion Global.

O'Neal had a stellar career in the NBA with six different teams, most notably in Los Angeles with the LA Lakers, where the Big Cactus won three championships and three NBA Finals MVP awards.

You could host a ball in areas like these. Picture: Realtor

It has been one year since the 48-year-old's former teammate, Kobe Bryant, was killed in a helicopter crash, an event that prompted O'Neal to promise he would change his own life. O'Neal has six children and is currently dating actress Annie Ilonzeh, according to recent reports.

The home is right on the river. Picture: Realtor

A superman-sized bed fit for a super man. Picture: Realtor

The lavish pool and rock waterfall. Picture: Realtor

Watch TV in the kitchen. Picture: Realtor