Shaq bowls Hornets into finals contention

CRITICAL RUNS: Ipswich Logan Hornet Kira Homes made a handy contribution down the order in her side’s tremendous upset win over the Gold Coast.

CRICKET: Ipswich Logan upstaged leaders Gold Coast to collect a vital bonus point and steal fourth position on the ladder but it will be a nervous final-round wait.

Deadlocked on points, the Hornets are edging fifth-placed University courtesy of recording more wins throughout the regular season.

With the bye this weekend, they will receive half the amount of points awarded for a win.

Should University overcome sixth ranked Valleys, they will progress instead.

Having lost control of their playoff destiny Ipswich Logan will be praying a Valleys line-up featuring at least three Queensland Fire stars and local talent Lexie Muller can do them a favour.

Coach Wayne Bichel was a happy man following the outstanding performance at Robina on Sunday.

He said it was just one of those days when all of the Hornets’ plans worked as intended.

“They played to their ability, which is great,” he said.

Partnerships were the key to the encouraging victory over the number one contender.

Batting in tandem with PNG international Brenda Tau, skipper Ellie Johnston 37 (49) got the Hornets off to a solid start.

When Johnston departed Tau 63 (101) and Ruth Johnston 18 (36) continued in the same vein before wicketkeeper Kira Holmes added 48.

Holmes contribution was significant as it nudged the total beyond 200.

With 9/214 on the board, the Hornets were well and truly in the game.

“We knew it was a total we could defend,” Bichel said.

Entering the field, they knew much would hinge on their ability to limit the impact of Gold Coast’s best Sammy-Jo Johnson.

While Johnson managed 69, a committed effort with the cherry in hand allowed Ipswich Logan to dismiss their rivals for 161 from 36.5 overs.

Gina Bidgood 1/29 (4), Ellie Johnston 3/27 (8.5), Sibona Jimmy 1/15 (7) and Ella Harvey 1/18 (4) all chipped in but it was Queensland Indigenous rep Shekinah Friske who inflicted much of the damage.

Friske excelled as she took 4/27 from six overs.

The highlight of the match, however, was a sensational grab taken on the boundary at deep square leg by Rachel Lewis to remove the dangerous Johnson.

“It went flat all the way and nearly knocked her over when she caught it but we were so glad she hung onto it,” Bichel said.

“It was a terrific catch.

“Shekinah also did a great job.”

Bichel said the unbelievable catch was a sure-fire sign of the indication of the considerable development of his charges in recent seasons.

If results fell their way and the Hornets qualified, they will meet the Gold Coast in the semi away from home.

Bichel said the sensational showing against the Coast couple with the triumph over third-placed Wests had filled the squad with absolute confidence it was capable of progressing to the final in just their second year together.

“We’re buoyed after that result,” he said.

“We just need the girls to back themselves.”