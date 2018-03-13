Shannon Noll’s jungle sex confession

SHANNON Noll wasted no time in getting it on with his wife after the I'm A Celeb finale.

Just like he did on Australian Idol 15 years ago, Noll once again finished second on the reality show, losing out to comedian Fiona O'Loughlin.

This morning during a chat with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O, one of the radio duo's producers asked Noll to set the record straight about something they thought they noticed on TV when Noll's wife and kids surprised him in the jungle on Sunday's episode.

"Shannon, when you saw your wife ... it seriously looked like you were ready to jump her," the producer said to the singer on KIIS FM. "It looked like you had a stiffy."

Shannon Noll’s family: wife Rochelle and kids Cody, 16, Blake, 15 and Sienna, 11. Picture: Nigel Wright/Channel 10

Noll's response was blunt and hilarious.

"I'll tell you honestly, I didn't have wood for six weeks because I tell you what, there was a lot going on," Noll said to Kyle and Jackie O.

"But I had wood this afternoon and it didn't let me down. And on top of that I lived up to my reputation of coming second once again!"

BOOM.

Now that I'm A Celeb has finished, Noll is preparing to release Unbroken, his first new album in seven years, and will be touring Australia in May.