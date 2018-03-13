Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Fiona O'Loughlin wins I'm a Celeb
TV

Shannon Noll’s jungle sex confession

by Andrew Bucklow
13th Mar 2018 7:31 AM

SHANNON Noll wasted no time in getting it on with his wife after the I'm A Celeb finale.

Just like he did on Australian Idol 15 years ago, Noll once again finished second on the reality show, losing out to comedian Fiona O'Loughlin.

This morning during a chat with KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O, one of the radio duo's producers asked Noll to set the record straight about something they thought they noticed on TV when Noll's wife and kids surprised him in the jungle on Sunday's episode.

"Shannon, when you saw your wife ... it seriously looked like you were ready to jump her," the producer said to the singer on KIIS FM. "It looked like you had a stiffy."

Shannon Noll’s family: wife Rochelle and kids Cody, 16, Blake, 15 and Sienna, 11. Picture: Nigel Wright/Channel 10
Shannon Noll’s family: wife Rochelle and kids Cody, 16, Blake, 15 and Sienna, 11. Picture: Nigel Wright/Channel 10

Noll's response was blunt and hilarious.

"I'll tell you honestly, I didn't have wood for six weeks because I tell you what, there was a lot going on," Noll said to Kyle and Jackie O.

"But I had wood this afternoon and it didn't let me down. And on top of that I lived up to my reputation of coming second once again!"

BOOM.

Now that I'm A Celeb has finished, Noll is preparing to release Unbroken, his first new album in seven years, and will be touring Australia in May.

Related Items

Show More
confession im a celebrity sex shannon noll
Popular Ipswich diner gets a new name and an old look

Popular Ipswich diner gets a new name and an old look

News Extended hours on the menu for Ipswich cafes and restaurants

New mental health facility centrepiece of hospital expansion

New mental health facility centrepiece of hospital expansion

News Consumers and carers will be consulted on design

  • 13th Mar 2018 10:00 AM
Gord Bamford's CMC Rocks homecoming

Gord Bamford's CMC Rocks homecoming

News Australian-born Canadian singer bringing his full band down under.

  • 13th Mar 2018 10:00 AM
Jobseekers learn business skills making festival float

Jobseekers learn business skills making festival float

News The float and a tea party will be themed Alice in Wonderland

Local Partners