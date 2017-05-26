Shannon Noll: What I don't like about The Voice

ON TOUR: Shannon Noll will perform in Ipswich on June 3 as part of a 35-show run.

CARVING out a career after the hype of reality television dies down was a matter of hard work and a bit of luck for Shannon Noll.

Finishing second in the first series of Australian Idol in 2003 meant Nollsie wasn't tied down with corporate commitments and was able to perform 100 shows within nine months of the talent quest coming to a close.

To this day, he insists this was the key to him building a rapport with the public and breaking the mould of reality talent quest stars who have come and gone with barely a whimper.

Not everyone would count themselves as a Nollsie fan, but there's no arguing with the numbers.

Shannon Noll will perform in Ipswich on June 3 as part of a national tour. contributed

Shannon Noll has released five top-ten albums, including two number ones, since being set adrift.

"In my experience, the hardest part is what you do after the show to trying and create a career that is sustainable,” Noll said during a break on his 35-date national tour.

"A lot of these kids on TV are promised the world. They tell them they are going to be the next big thing. It angers me a bit actually. You go from everyone knowing you to suddenly having to grind away at your own career.

"I think Australian Idol was the pick of them because at least we could pick our own songs, but with shows like The Voice I think the focus is too much on these judges. As soon as the show is over they are gone.”

Shannon Noll will perform in Ipswich on June 3 as part of a national tour. contributed

Fast forward 13 years and Noll will embark on his fifth studio album, set for release later in the year but yet to be titled.

He has been testing new songs from the album on the current tour, including his latest single, Southern Sky.

An anthemic tribute to his beloved country, Noll said the song came to him early one morning.

"I woke up one morning and said to myself, I live and die under the Southern Sky, and from there I worked with a couple of mates to fine-tune it,” Noll said.

"There hasn't been a song like Great Southern Land (by Icehouse) for a long time, and that's the feeling I wanted.”

Noll is mixing his new songs with the best of his greatest hits on the latest tour, which will bring him to the Racehorce Hotel on June 3.

"I've been to Ipswich five or six times now. I always get treated well in Queensland and it is very much appreciated.”