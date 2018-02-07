Noll, Green in Australia Day clash

ROCKER Shannon Noll says he supports moving Australia Day to a date that reflects the celebration of all Australians.

Speaking in the South African jungle camp of reality show I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Noll waded into the recent debate over changing our national day from January 26 to respect our indigenous heritage.

"If it offends our original Australians, I would be quite happy to talk about a date that suits everybody that doesn't represent a bloodshed day for them," Noll said.

The discussion was sparked by the question, what are you proud about that is Australian?

Noll, who has a tattoo of the Southern Cross on his chest, responded: "meat pies, kangaroos, songs, Ayers Rock, AFL".

That prompted the question as to what is Australian culture and actor Kerry Armstrong asking if Australia Day should be moved.

"If that day represents obviously pain and heartache for our original, native Australians, then I think they are as proud Australians as any of us so I would be up for maybe moving it to a day that they are happy and we are happy and everyone is happy but not lose the day," Noll said.

Boxer Danny Green didn't agree, arguing the date shouldn't be changed before backing out of the controversial conversation.

"It is not a day that is going to go away so where would you like to move it?" he asked. "You either scrap the day altogether and no one ever came here and colonised the land."

At that point the conversation became heated.

"I was raised well and truly by my father teaching me all about indigenous culture and who the traditional land owners are, who to respect and why to respect them. I am truly across it so I've got no interest in getting involved in a politically skewed conversation here," he quipped.

"We are not talking about Cadbury's confectionary, we are talking about something that is a very political conversation."

Kerry Armstrong objected to Green's use of the word "colonised".

"I think there is a kind of thing about words and I think the word colonised could be called genocide as well. I have a weird feeling that if you were one of the aboriginals when those special people came in that you'd want to move Australia Day, just a hunch knowing who you are. If anyone is complaining, there is usually a really good reason for it."

