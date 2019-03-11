Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Corby Akehurst died in hospital in March, 2015.
Corby Akehurst died in hospital in March, 2015.
Crime

Dad to be sentenced for torture and killing of infant son

11th Mar 2019 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND father who tortured his one-year-old son for four months before killing him will be sentenced on Monday.

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty in January to the manslaughter of little Corby Mitchell, who died in hospital in March, 2015.

Akehurst also pleaded guilty to a torture charge stemming from a series of assaults on the toddler from November, 2014.

Corby suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital from their home at Kin Kin, near Gympie.

He died two days later.

Akehurst was originally charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm and five counts of assault, with his charges later upgraded to murder and torture. The murder charge was later downgraded to manslaughter.

 

Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his one-year-old son, Corby.
Shane Purssell Akehurst pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his one-year-old son, Corby.

 

Akehurst will be sentenced in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

More Stories

Show More
corby crime editors picks infant son manslaughter shane purssell akehurst

Top Stories

    40 PHOTOS: The best of Ipswich's weird and wacky pets

    premium_icon 40 PHOTOS: The best of Ipswich's weird and wacky pets

    News Cute cats and cats aren't the only kinds of pets people own in the Heritage City.

    Demolition the best way forward for CBD eyesore: MP

    premium_icon Demolition the best way forward for CBD eyesore: MP

    Council News Talks ongoing to find use for city site

    Emergency repairs for Ipswich as power outage drags on

    premium_icon Emergency repairs for Ipswich as power outage drags on

    News Technicians are investigating the outage affecting several suburbs

    Club gives insight into the media world

    premium_icon Club gives insight into the media world

    News A group of keen writers are getting a headstart on their careers

    • 11th Mar 2019 12:00 PM