Shameful highway needs fixing now

WAG wants road users to contact their elected officials and demand action to fix up the Cunningham Highway. Marian Faa

I WRITE on behalf of the residents of the Willowbank Area Residents Group (WAG) in support of two parliamentarian commentaries this week regarding the Cunningham Highway between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek, also known as the Cunningham Highway.

In recent days, MPs Shayne Neumann and Jim Madden have both made very damning public comments (Australian Parliament Hansard and QT 27/02) regarding the appalling condition of the single-lane Cunningham Highway between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek.

At Monday's, WAG community meeting, Willowbank's new state member, Mr John Krause (Scenic Rim,) and ICC Division 10's Cr David Pahlke both echoed those comments.

They offered their strong support to demand this dreadful section of roadway be upgraded in accordance with development plans that have been on the public record for nearly 18 years now.

In 2001, the residents of the Willowbank area were asked to comment on the proposed upgrade of this vital piece of National Highway infrastructure that not only serves the biggest defence establishment in Australia but is also the south and west artery carrying the nation's wealth and travelling public into and out of Ipswich and Brisbane.

About 17,000 vehicles pass the RAAF Amberley turnoff at Willowbank daily, with 11,000 actually turning into Amberley-Rosewood Rd, either into the RAAF Base or on to the Warrego Highway. (DTMR figures supplied to WAG in 2016)

We have had parliamentary delegations stand at the Amberley turnoff intersection and tut-tut at the traffic chaos, but no cash on the table.

WAG joins our elected representatives in a call to all Cunningham Highway users in our region, particularly those in the 17,000 vehicles who don't live in Blair, Ipswich West or Scenic Rim, but travel this road every day, to contact their elected officials and demand action to fix this section of a so called "highway”.

IAN DAINER

Vice-President

Willowbank Area (Residents) Group