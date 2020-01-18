Menu
Former councillors Wayne Wendt and Paul Tully.
‘Shameful’ councillor compo case grab

Staff writer, qt@qt.com.au
18th Jan 2020 12:30 AM
WHAT a shameful attempt by these former Ipswich City councillors to bleed further ratepayer funds from our city.

I would have liked to have seen the former councillors and mayors personally fund former Acting Interim City Administrator Greg Chemello’s position whilst he and his team remedied their maladministration.

This would have at least demonstrated some sort of respect for their positions and Ipswich City.

But no, only thinking of themselves.

The sheer arrogance and gall of some of these former councillors to seriously consider ever standing for a public position again is truly incredulous.

Warren Keel

Woodend

