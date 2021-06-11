Menu
The ‘shameful’ robodebt chapter has come to an end. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

‘Shameful’ chapter in Australian history

by Caroline Schelle
11th Jun 2021 11:05 AM | Updated: 1:31 PM

Victims of Australia’s botched robodebt scheme have settled a lawsuit against the federal government over the “shameful” chapter.

The automated commonwealth scheme dubbed “robodebt” matched tax and Centrelink data to claw back welfare benefits the federal government alleged had been overpaid.

“The proceeding has exposed a shameful chapter in the administration of the commonwealth social security system and a massive failure in public administration,” Federal Court Justice Bernard Murphy said on Friday.

The judge ordered the government to pay an extra $112m in compensation to around 380,000 people.

Those 380,000 people will also receive more than $751m in refunds from the government over the unlawful debts.

He said it “should have been obvious” to senior public servants and responsible ministers who oversaw the scheme that people on welfare may not earn a constant wage.

Those responsible for the scheme should have known that income averaging based on data from the tax office was an “unreliable basis” in which to raise and recover any debts, Justice Murphy said.

Since the class action was launched, more than $1.7bn has been returned to more than 430,000 people wrongly branded welfare cheats.

More to come

Originally published as ‘Shameful’ chapter in Australian history

