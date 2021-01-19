SHAME LIST: Gatton court’s drug/drink drivers cop huge fines

Hefty fines have been dished out at the Gatton Court house (file image).

Lockyer Valley locals busted doing the wrong thing on the road have been issued big fines in the Gatton Magistrates Court this week, with three offenders copping fines of more than $1000.

Jonathan Sherbrooke Willis

Busted on November 5 at Grantham, Jonathan Willis was driving on Gatton-Helidon road when police pulled him up.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe told Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, January 18 that Willis produced a positive roadside breath test, and was taken to the police station for further testing.

The carpenter, through his lawyer Chris Main of Armstrong Legal, said his use stemmed from when he was struck by a car that hit him in the back and ran over his foot.

“He has used cannabis recreationally to calm himself down, and in 2018 he made the conscious choice to stay away from it because his licence is absolutely mandatory,” Mr Main said.

“He’s not a habitual user.”

Willis pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Daniel Robert Smallwood

Blowing an alcohol reading of 0.118, Daniel Robert Smallwood pleaded guilty to drunk driving.

On December 19 at Withcott, along Toowoomba-Connection road, police intercepted Smallwood’s vehicle where he produced a positive roadside breath test.

Senior constable Lowe said police also found Smallwood to be driving an unregistered vehicle – its registration had expired three days earlier.

Representing himself, Smallwood said he was a casual worker doing fly-in-fly-out jobs for various mining companies.

But a previous drink driving conviction at the Southport Magistrates Court in December 2016, exacerbated his charges, magistrate Graham Lee said.

Smallwood pleaded guilty to one charge of driving over the middle alcohol limit, and driving an unregistered vehicle.

He was fined $1300, disqualified from driving for 12 months and a conviction was recorded.

Dylan Scott Rose

After losing his job during the coronavirus pandemic, Dylan Rose said he turned to cannabis to cope with depression, Gatton Magistrates Court heard.

Representing himself in court, he pleaded guilty to one charge of drug driving.

Senior Constable Lowe said Rose was pulled over by police on October 15 on Gatton-Laidley road at Forest Hill.

He produced a positive roadside drug test and was taken to the station for further testing.

Mr Lee said two previous drug driving convictions from 2018 aggravated Rose’s case.

He was fined $1000, disqualified from driving for six months and a conviction was recorded.