‘Shaken’ kids relieved when drink drive mum stopped

Elizabeth Anne Wells was given a suspended jail sentence in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Anne Wells was given a suspended jail sentence in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A mother who was “well over” four times the legal limit caused multiple crashes and was swerving all over the Bruce Highway.

Elizabeth Anne Wells was swerving across lanes travelling at 110km/h with four children in the car.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told Caloundra Magistrates Court police received a report that a driver had crashed into a guardrail on the Bruce Highway on June 7.

Traffic stop exposes drug dealer’s bra cash stash

Meth mum’s last warning as jail time looms

“The motorist indicated the vehicle was swerving all over the road prior to crashing into the guardrail,” he said.

The court heard police received a further five calls from concerned members of the public about Wells.

“This included the vehicle swerving across two lanes of the Bruce Highway, going 110km/h,” Senior Constable Burrell said.

The court heard Wells then took the Caloundra exit and had a minor collision with another car on Caloundra Rd.

“The defendant has attempted to continue to drive, however the motorist has driven in front of the defendant’s vehicle,” Sen-Const Burrell said.

“The defendant has ran into the back of the motorist’s vehicle.”

The court heard Wells started yelling abuse at the motorist, telling them to pull over so “she could find someone to f------ kill them”.

“When police attended, they found numerous bottles of liquor inside the vehicle, including a half drunk bottle of beer,” Sen-Cst Burrell said.

Four children were in Wells’ car, who told police Wells had been drinking alcohol throughout the journey.

“The children in the vehicle appeared to be shaken and emotional,” Sen-Cst Burrell said.

Wells returned a reading of 0.232.

Wells pleaded guilty in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Tuesday to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while adversely affected and driving under the influence.

The court heard Wells had two previous drink driving charges.

Wells’ lawyer Jacob Pruden told the court Wells had completed the Time for Change program.

“She continues to attend appointments voluntarily,” he said.

“She says she hasn’t had a drink since.

“She doesn’t make any excuses for what she’s done.”

The court heard Wells had five children.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said they were very serious charges.

“Four children in the car … and you had a blood-alcohol concentration which was very significant, well over 0.2,” he said.

“Even the children were saying you not only consumed alcohol before the drive, you were consuming alcohol whilst you were driving.”

Mr Stjernqvist said he could see Wells was taking steps to rehabilitate herself.

He sentenced her to two years in jail, wholly suspended for three years.

She was also disqualified from driving for three years and fined $800.