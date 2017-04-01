28°
Shag Rock wastes no time while on tour

1st Apr 2017 5:00 AM
EMERGING TALENT: Shag Rock talk about releasing their debut LP.
EMERGING TALENT: Shag Rock talk about releasing their debut LP. USQ

EMERGE'S Calen Le Couteur sat down with Jacob Reed and Alex Wilson from Shag Rock to talk about releasing their debut LP and going on a national tour.

C: Where did the name Shag Rock come from?

A: It started with a voting process, but the name itself came from a rock that's off North Stradbroke called Shag Rock. It's right off this picturesque beach called cylinder beach.

C: Can you tell me about your debut LP Barefoot?

J: It's been a long time in the making for us, we finally got it all together. It's 11 tracks that we've made over two years, maybe even longer. So we are pretty stoked that it's out there.

C: How long was the recording process?

A: It was around three months, we recorded it at Air Lock studios in Stamford.

C: Which song on the album took the longest to finish?

How was the experience of recording your first album?

A: Loosen Up we reckon

J: Yeah it's a tough one cause you have those bad days where its just not coming together which happened a bit in the recording process. Thinking about ones that were dubbed the most, I'd say that one had the most amount of weird stuff on top of it.

A: Yeah it got chopped up a lot, the structure changed a lot.

C: How is the Barefoot East Coast Tour going?

A: Ripper

J: It's been about a month straight of gigging, around three a week. We went all the way down the coast, Canberra, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, just the whole kit and caboodle.

C: Which venue has stood out so far?

A: I don't know, every venue has a special place in my head you know? (laughs) Everywhere we went had a certain set of events that will always be a part of that venue.

J: I think it was mainly the ones that surprised you, the ones you didn't know were going to be really good. Mildura for example, you just had no idea how it was going to be but then it was really good venue and vibe.

A: We also had great crowds in Adelaide, Melbourne and Canberra. It was all very shocking really (laughs).

C: What can you tell me about your latest single Time Wasted?

A: It's a boppin' track with a sort of reggae vibe to it. Most of the tracks on the album are pretty chill, I think the single fits in there but it has more of a groove than some of the slower tracks. But yeah it's about not doing drugs and all the healthy stuff in life.

C: What can we expect from your upcoming Queensland shows?

A: Just ballistic good times.

J: Hopefully they'll be pretty good, we haven't played in Brisbane for months so hopefully that's built up a bit of anticipation and hopefully it goes off.

A: Low expectations... make high rewards

C: What are your favourite releases of 2016?

J: I'd probably have to say Dope Lemon was my favourite.

A: Yeah that was pretty froth, we listened to that album heaps.

C: What are you looking forward to in 2017?

A: I don't know, continuing the adventure? It's been absolutely unreal so far, so just hopefully playing heaps more gigs. Seeing how far we can take it I guess.

C: If you had four words to describe your album 'Barefoot', which four would you use?

A: We thought about this one, mine was Straight Fire From Heart.

J: Tasty Emotional Flavour Train.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  emerge music series live music shag rock

