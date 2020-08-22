Seymour’s dream lifts hopes for industry’s future

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

THERE is light at the end of the Queensland Racing tunnel.

All the harness side of operations has to master is the gentle art of distribution.

There will always be winners and losers, and no participant is guaranteed a living, such is the nature of any sport.

Currently harness is approaching Kevin Seymour’s “beau ideal” as expressed in his address to an industry meeting at Albion Park at the dawn of the millennium.

“We must create an ‘elite sport’. We must attract wealthy owners. We must create elite drivers and elite horses, and we must create racing conditions where horses can win races in succession’’.

To an extent, Seymour has realised his dream. At this point, a handful of trainers and drivers get not only the lions share of the purse, but most of the scraps as well.

We have only a handful of clubs, with two of them holding at the moment some five or six meetings a week while Marburg gets a meeting on, it seems, the basis of ‘when we can’.

The problem is the pyramid has bad erosion at the base.

Seymour should now turn his considerable talents to restoring an entry point for new owners, trainers and drivers, based on ensuring the longevity of the sport/industry for centuries to come.

Record-breaking returns

RACING Queensland has closed out the 2019/20 financial year by delivering record-breaking returns to participants.

Having reached a new high of $203 million on a normalised basis last year, Racing Queensland eclipsed the mark in FY20 with returns growing by 9.6% to $222.5 million.

While COVID-19 forced the abandonment of RQ’s traditional winter carnivals, prize money savings helped facilitate $7.5 million in hardship and carnival compensation payments for Queensland racing clubs who continued to operate patron-free meetings.

For a successive year, wagering on Queensland races reached a new high, with turnover increasing by $493 million to $4.8 billion – an 11.4% increase. This included new benchmarks across all codes consisting of:

Thoroughbreds - $3.3 billion (+9.5%);

Greyhounds - $1.0 billion (+18.7%);

Harness - $0.5 billion (+10.1%).

Team Manger rewarded

DOUG Manger is back in the winner’s circle.

The likeable, but straight talking Doug and his equally talented wife Karen, took Karen’s paying hobby of kilt making by the sporran and turned it into a lucrative business.

Based on the Scots pride in their heritage, plus their care with the cash and emphasised by their delight in appearing at any family or public gathering in that most practical of unisex garments , the kilt”, so was “Kilt Hire” born.

Lots of hard work needs a bit of recreation to recharge the batteries so Team Manger has returned to harness racing.

The following, by Darren Clayton, gives us a snapshot of Ideal Tiger’s win at headquarters last Saturday night.

Owned in partnership with wife Karen, the five-year-old gelding used the passing lane to score with Nathan Dawson taking the drive, arriving in time to claim a half-neck victory.

The benefit of a good starting barrier made all the difference, with his recent performances from bad gates suggesting only a change of luck would be required to see a more favourable finish.

Running some superb sectional times at his past three starts, those runs had come from gates nine, three and five, meaning barrier one was a huge improvement on his winning hopes.

With an original plan to attempt to lead, the early speed shown by the outside runner Recipe For Dreaming saw Ideal Tiger take the trail before finishing best to claim victory and a maiden Saturday night training success for his trainer.

Having had Saturday night success as an owner previously - through the former handy performer Enrique Of Malacca - business commitments prevented Manger from being able to prepare horses himself consistently.

Purchasing a new property in late 2019, the plan was to return to training again, having prepared horses ‘on and off’ since 1990. After purchasing Ideal Tiger from New Zealand for a modest sum, the timing could not have been any better. “He was only a cheapie, but it has worked out perfectly,” Manger explained.

The following team of square-gaiters does warrant the hype it is getting in Victoria.

Joe average trainer and owner today have no idea that the straight out trotter was, and is, the foundation stone on which we support the light harness sport today.

It is good to see the numbers of trotters rising in the Queensland horse pool today and, if they continue to grow we might get to the point where the trotters get parity in the prize money for feature races, and similar number of such races.

High Expectations raffle

The Yabby Dam Racing Trot marks the return of the past two Great Southern Star winners Dance Craze and Tornado Valley plus gifted mare Red Hot Tooth, who was only beaten a lip from having her name on Australia’s richest trotting race.

They join fit and firing Wobelee, Big Jack Hammer, Sundons Courage and Cruisin Around, who are among the seven Group 1 winners in the 10-horse field, which is completed by C K Spur and Our Kings Landing, who have taken on the Kiwi’s best, and blisteringly quick four-year-old mare Imsettogo.

Honour board

IN a week where the Ipswich factor was at its lowest since its inception (approximately 27%), the driver’s board showed three McMullen siblings, Taleah and Pete on three wins apiece, with Narissa close up on two.

Mitchell Dawson and John McMullen took training honours being represented by two winners each.

All the above are related, all the above live in the lower Brisbane Valley, all derive an income from harness racing.

A parallel springs to mind. When I was a young man, I delivered milk on a run through the central and lower Hawkesbury River in NSW. On one 30 kilometre stretch, there were only three bloodlines in the resident farmers - Ramms, Hitchcocks and Roberts’s. They appeared only to inter-marry, they only grew two items, citrus fruit and turf.

Most pleasing over the last week was Michell Dawson’s two winners for the week, Watyouseeiswatuget, for Justin Pascoe, and Ideal Tiger for Doug Manger. All four winners were driven by Nathan Dawson, who is debarred from the Brisbane Valley Clan, mentioned above, having defected to Tamborine on matters of the heart. Ipswich factor: 15/57.

Albion Park, August 14: Nifty Studleigh (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Secret Jack (Nathan Dawson for Mitchell Dawson); Awesome Ollie (Narissa McMullen); No Love About It (Pete McMullen for Lisa Bahr).

Albion Park, August 15: Ideal Tiger (Nathan Daswon for Doug Manger); Greg The Great (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyert).

Redcliffe, August 17: Write About Chelsea (Trent Hodges); Watyuseeiswatuget (Nathan Dawson for Justin Pascoe.

Albion Park, August 18: Greg The Great (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Nurburgring (Narissa McMullen for Steve Borg).

Redcliffe, August 19: Heart Of Cooper (Taleah McMullen for Vicki Rasmussen); Maywyns Honey (Kelli Dawson).

Redcliffe, August 20: Catch The Bouquet (Nathan Dawson for Mitchell Dawson); Annas Best (Taleah McMullen for John McMullen); Gas Monkey (Matt Elkins for Mark Dux).

