Sexuality to be taught to kids as young as seven

Sexuality, standing up to bullies and dobbing in a paedophile will be taught in Aussie schools under a modernised national curriculum.

Sexuality, standing up to bullies and dobbing in a paedophile will be taught in Aussie schools under a modernised national curriculum.

Schools will teach kids how to dob in paedophiles, stand up to bullies and say no to sex, in a modernised Australian curriculum to tackle the trauma of sexual abuse and family violence.

"Refusal skills'' and "negotiating consent'' for sex will be taught to teens, while younger children will learn about "inappropriate touching'' and how to find help.

Contraception, sexual consent, and the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and bloodborne viruses through sex or drug use will be taught in physical education classes in Years 9 and 10, when students are as young as 14.

Contraception, sexual consent, and the prevention of sexually transmitted infections and bloodborne viruses will be taught in classes to Years 9 and 10 students.

Sex education will also need to target gay, bisexual and intersex children to ensure "teaching is inclusive and relevant to the lived experiences of all students'', the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) states in its new curriculum materials, released for public comment this week.

"This is particularly important when teaching about reproduction and sexual health, to ensure that the needs of all students are met, including students who may be same-sex attracted, gender diverse or intersex.''

ACARA states that it is "crucial to acknowledge and affirm diversity in relation to sexuality and gender in health and physical education.''

ACARA's teaching timetable shows that sexuality can be taught in lessons from Year 3, when students are as young as seven, although schools will decide on the timing and detailed content of lessons and sexual health is not mentioned in the curriculum until Year 9.

Sex education will also need to target gay, bisexual and intersex children to ensure “teaching is inclusive and relevant to the lived experiences of all students”.

Students from kindy to Year 10 will learn about "assertive behaviour and standing up for themselves and others''.

Young kids in years 1 and 2 will be taught how to "say no to inappropriate touching''.

The legal requirements for giving and gaining consent for sex and sexting will be taught in high school.

Teachers will give students "strategies for dealing with unsafe or uncomfortable situations'', and tell them how to report abuse.

Children will learn to "say no assertively'', leave situations that are unsafe or uncomfortable, tell a trusted adult, seek advice from a trusted friend, or access services such as Kids Helpline or Headspace.

High school students will learn about how "power dynamics'' can lead to coercion, intimidation and manipulation - leading to non-consensual or inappropriate behaviour.

Child Safety advocate Hetty Johnston, who founded Bravehearts, hailed the "awesome'' changes yesterday for giving children the knowledge to avoid or escape paedophiles.

"It's time this was taught properly and consciously as a matter of priority,'' she said.

Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnston in Bundaberg.

"Telling children it's OK to say no if they feel unsafe or unsure in any situation, and to run and tell a trusted adult - it makes me very happy to see this is happening.''

The new physical education curriculum has a strong focus on tackling gender equality and racism.

Students starting high school will be taught "strategies to challenge narrow views of gender, race, violence, sexuality (and) gender diversity''.

They will investigate "how respecting diversity and challenging racism, sexism, ableism (disability discrimination) and homophobia influence individual and community health and wellbeing''.

Originally published as Sexuality to be taught to kids as young as seven