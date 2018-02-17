Sexual assault claim at CQ coal mine

A BMA Saraji worker has been stood aside with pay as the company investigates allegations he sexually assaulted a woman on site.

A BMA Saraji worker has been stood aside with pay as the company investigates allegations he sexually assaulted a woman on site.

AN INTERNAL investigation is under way after a female worker reported being sexually assaulted at BMA's Saraji Coal Mine.

A BMA mine worker from Saraji Coal Mine, near Dysart, has been stood aside on full pay pending the outcome of the company's investigation into the alleged incident at the mine.

Reports of the sexual assault were first published on a mining focused Facebook group.

"The allegation is that he sexually assaulted (raped) near a labour hire female employee while driving her around the lease during a night shift," the anonymous post read.

"Choked her and threatened her job if she said anything.

"She has made written complaints to BMA. She has gone to the police."

A spokesperson for BHP confirmed yesterday an employee had been stood aside at Saraji and an investigation was under way into an alleged incident at the mine.

"We take this matter very seriously and the police have been notified," the spokesman said.

The Daily Mercury spoke to three Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union Queensland Mining Division union organisers who said they had not heard about the alleged sexual assault.