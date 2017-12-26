Sex show pursuing feminists in court

The crowd watch the male strip show, Men X Clusive. Final day of Sexpo.

SEXPO has taken two prominent feminists to court over claims they branded the sex-trade show organisers as "predatory" and "corporate ­paedophiles".

The organisation behind the exhibition was in Federal Court in Brisbane where they asked the court to compel to feminist and anti-sexualisation campaigners Collective Shout to hand over financial documents.

The court drama followed Twitter and Instagram posts made by outspoken feminist Laura McNally, who runs Collective Shout, and her former colleague Brisbane woman Melinda Liszewski.

Posts by Ms McNally and Ms Liszewski in June and July related to Sexpo advertisements previously emblazoned on Brisbane City Council buses servicing school routes.

The court heard that the women both tweeted or wrote online articles criticising the ads mentioning pornographic website MyFreeCams, a Sexpo sponsor.

The ads had allegedly been run on buses in 2015 and 2016 and Collective Shout set up a petition to pressure the Premier to ban the live sex-cam ads from Brisbane buses prior to Sexpo, held in August.

The petition triggered a Twitter and Instagram war, with Ms McNally posting to Instagram on July 5 with the hashtag "corporate paedophilia".

Ms Liszewski used the hashtag "predators" and tweeted "pedos" after Sexpo tweeted a denial the sex-cam ads would run on buses this year.

Sexpo's lawyers threatened to sue Collective Shout for damages for misleading and deceptive behaviour under consumer law.

Collective Shout told the court it can't be sued under consumer law because it was not "trading", which Sexpo disputed.

The case was adjourned.