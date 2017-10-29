Former Ipswich mayoral candidate to challenge Jo-Ann Miller

THE only woman to run for Ipswich's top job in the August mayoral by-election has declared she now wants a seat in the State Parliament.

Sexologist Dr Patricia Petersen, a serial political candidate, has announced she will go head to head with sitting Labor MP Jo-Ann Miller for the state seat of Bundamba.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk called the snap State Election on Saturday, October 29.

Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, November 25.

In a press release Dr Petersen, 53, declared she would run on a 10 point platform including the hot topic issues of dumping in Ipswich, and crime.

Dr Petersen herself has a matter before the courts, accused of threatening Ipswich councillor, and former deputy mayor, Paul Tully.

The details of the case are yet to emerge.

This isn't the first-time Dr Petersen has taken a tilt at unseating Jo-Ann Miller, among a long list of failed attempts to gain public office.

In 2009 she ran for the state seat of Bundamba as an independent but lost to Jo-Ann Miller.

There were six candidates and Dr Petersen secured 1026 votes (4.07%) to Ms Miller's 15,470 (61.32%).

Dr Petersen was a candidate at the 2016 Ipswich Local Government elections. She stood for Division 3 and polled fourth, out of six candidates, with 1005 votes.

Dr Patricia Petersen will challenge Jo-Ann Miller for the state seat of Bundamba at the State Election, on November 25. Contributed

Kerry Silver was the successful candidate with 2693 votes, followed by Jim Dodrill with 2322 votes and Danny Donohue on 1948 votes.

In 2013, Dr Petersen also unsuccessfully ran for mayor on the Sunshine Coast.

Her most recent flutter with politics was in the Ipswich mayoral by-election where she secured 3,527 votes (3.66%) placing her fifth last in a field of 11 candidates.

The successful candidate, new Mayor Andrew Antoniolli secured 33,285 votes.

Jo-Ann Miller's support in Bundamba has been consistent.

Following her performance in 2009, Ms Miller held the seat by a wide margin at the 2015 state election where she secured 20,413 votes (61.20%) against three opponents.

The LNP's Stephen Fenton was the closest with (24.6%) or 8,204 votes.