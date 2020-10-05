Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jackie Trad
Jackie Trad
Politics

Sexist s**t attack on Jackie Trad as campaign turns vile

by Jessica Marszalek
5th Oct 2020 7:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Jackie Trad has been targeted by vile vandals in an ugly campaign across the inner-city seat she is vying to retain.

The former treasurer has had corflutes vandalised and sexist slurs, including "slut", written across her signs in a series of hits over the past week that have been reported to police.

It's understood at least 10 separate locations have been hit, at which supporters' private property has also been vandalised.

Jackie Trad posted the graffiti on social media.
Jackie Trad posted the graffiti on social media.

The vandalism mirrors attacks on corflutes promoting LNP candidate Lauren Day in Maiwar, where she is up against Greens MP Michael Berkman.

"These sorts of sexist tactics are intended to intimidate women candidates and their supporters, but it won't work," Ms Trad said.

"Everyday Queenslanders who are expressing their political support shouldn't be subjected to this juvenile vandalism.

"The people doing this should stop and think about the damage they're causing, particularly to our democracy."

LNP Candidate for Maiwar Lauren Day has had her corflute signs graffitied.
LNP Candidate for Maiwar Lauren Day has had her corflute signs graffitied.

Greens rival Amy MacMahon has not experienced any graffiti, but said she did in 2017 and anticipated it again.

"It's absolutely appalling," she said of the slurs.

The Greens party have denied their supporters are responsible for any vandalism.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks jackie trad queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Respect, fresh approach and thanks as Goodna eye finals

        Premium Content Respect, fresh approach and thanks as Goodna eye finals

        Rugby League Highly-flying Eagles keep tidy record intact preparing for showdown with unpredictable Bulldogs. Norths also still in mix.

        Council hails $1M funding as big step forward for crucial project

        Premium Content Council hails $1M funding as big step forward for crucial...

        Council News The mayor says without a mass transit solution, the road network will fail by 2031.

        Woman blames stroke for bashing lady in front of kids

        Premium Content Woman blames stroke for bashing lady in front of kids

        Crime A lady in her 50s who bashed another woman in the street blamed a stroke for her...

        Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Premium Content Aussie stars’ secret getaways to add to your bucket list

        Travel "I love this beautiful country and I won’t ever take it for granted"