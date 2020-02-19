Menu
Amie Harwick was allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse
Crime

Sex therapist’s alleged killer was a ‘stalker’

by Megan Palin in the United States
19th Feb 2020 5:06 AM

A Hollywood sex therapist formerly engaged to US comedian Drew Carey was reportedly stalked by another ex-boyfriend who allegedly murdered her.

Amie Harwick, 38, plummeted from a third-floor balcony to her death early Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gareth Pursehouse, 41 - with whom Harwick had recently broken up - was taken into custody and charged with murder.

"He was a stalker," Dr Harwick's friend Rudy Torres told KABC, the NY Post reports.. "When they broke up, he didn't take it well at all. He'd do stupid stuff and say stupid stuff. You'd tell him, 'Move on, dude, leave her alone.' And he wouldn't."

 

Dr Amie Harwick was a renowned sex therapist.
Dr Harwick had a restraining order against Pursehouse until two weeks ago, when it expired, according to the report.

But Tunisia Offray, of the California-based Shepherd's Door Domestic Violence Resource Center, told the outlet "a lot of these guys aren't threatened by the piece of paper".

Police were initially called to the Hollywood Hills residence to investigate reports of a woman screaming. Officers were met in the street by Dr Harwick's flatmate, who had jumped a wall and fled to neighbours for help, after her friend was attacked inside the home.

Authorities responding to the report found Dr Harwick unconscious with grave injuries after she had apparently fallen from a third-floor balcony, police said. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

An investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle upstairs and forced entry to the residence, police said.

 

 

 

 

Dr Harwick's devastated friends are reeling from the tragedy.

"I just feel like we failed her," Torres told the station. "The system has failed her."

Dr Harwick, the author of The New Sex Bible for Women, was engaged to Carey in 2018. The couple reportedly had an "amicable split".

 

Amie Harwick was allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse
The daytime game show host - who fronts The Price is Right - remembered his former fiance in a Twitter post yesterday.

"I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did," he wrote.

The production company behind the show said Monday that it would take a break from taping, possibly until March 2, in response to Dr Harwick's death.

megan.palin@news.com.au | @Megan_Palin

 

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

