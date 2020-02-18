Menu
Dr. Amie Harwick at the
Dr. Amie Harwick at the "Rock To Recovery" benefit at The Fonda Theatre on October 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images.
Crime

Sex therapist murdered outside home

18th Feb 2020 4:09 AM

Amie Harwick, a well-known Hollywood sex therapist and former fiance of US comedian Drew Carey, has reportedly been killed by an ex-boyfriend after a fight at her Los Angeles home.

Dr Harwick was discovered unresponsive on the ground below a third-storey balcony around 1.16am Saturday in Hollywood Hills after police were dispatched for reports of a woman screaming, according to CBSLA.

They met Dr Harwick's roommate in the street, who told them Harwick was being assaulted inside the home.

Officers found Dr Harwick "gravely injured" and unresponsive. There was "possible evidence of a struggle" and signs of an intruder, LAPD said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported her to a local hospital, where she later died, according to a spokesperson.

 

 

 

Dr Harwick's ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, was taken into custody and charged with murder, police said. The pair had recently broken up, according to Deadline.

The report said that detectives "learned that victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order" against him.

The restraining order had recently expired.

Dr Harwick, the author of "The New Sex Bible for Women," was engaged to Drew Carey in 2018. The couple reportedly had an "amicable split."

In a 2018 interview with the podcast Holly Randall Unfiltered, Harwick described how Carey supported her in the face of negative comments on social media.

"'I bet she's a gold digger. I bet she's wanting him for this,'" Dr Harwick said in describing the comments. "Actually no, I have my own business and I have a degree."

Tributes for Dr Harwick have poured in online.

Australian model Emily Sears tweeted Sunday that Dr Harwick was her therapist and "changed my life". She added that Dr Harwick dedicated herself to "helping others heal from trauma".

