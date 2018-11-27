Cops didn’t want alleged child predator to get bail

Police wanted to appeal a judge's decision to release an alleged sexual predator on bail but were turned down by prosecutors - and less than a month later he was arrested again on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

John Blair Burns, 28, was charged in Toronto Local Court yesterday with the aggravated sexual assault of the 13-year-old after he was picked up early Sunday morning in Newcastle with the girl and a 16-year-old boy in his car.

John Burns was granted bail by the Supreme Court for previous alleged sex crimes. Picture: Facebook

It can now be revealed that Burns was arrested in July and charged with five counts of having sex with a teenage girl as well as impersonating a police officer.

He was remanded in custody twice in Griffith Local Court during proceedings on those charges, but Supreme Court Justice Peter Hidden granted him bail on October 22, despite objections from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

But the DPP refused a police request to appeal the bail decision, News Corp Australia has learned.

Burns' bail conditions included that he report to Toronto police twice daily, observe a 8am-8pm curfew and not use social media.

But just four weeks later, Burns was pulled over by Lake Macquarie police on Main Road in Cardiff at 1am Sunday with the two teenagers in his car.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad were notified and he was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a minor, procuring a child younger than 14 for unlawful sexual activity, and breaching his bail conditions.

A timeline of bail fails.

Police allege Burns sexually assaulted the girl at a home in the Lake Macquarie area after meeting and speaking with her on a social media for the previous 12 months.

Police documents tendered in court allege he had sex with the victim without her consent between 1am and 11am last Wednesday.

Burns refused to come up from the cells at Toronto Local Court yesterday to face the charges.

An Aboriginal Legal Aid solicitor conceded Burns had breached his curfew conditions.

Magistrate Roger Prowse formally revoked bail.

On July 23, Burns was charged with five counts of having sexual intercourse with a child between 14 and 16 years, knowingly making false statements, producing child abuse material, procuring a child for unlawful sex and impersonating a police officer.

He is due to return to Toronto Local Court on February 5.