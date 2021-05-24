‘Sex predator’: Bombshell email in court

Selina Holder says that everything she said about her ex Constantine Arvanitis in a document shared with two other women is true. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

A man suing his ex-girlfriend once took an “opportunity” with a woman he met through Narcotics Anonymous by having sex with her in side streets while she was relapsing, it has been alleged in court.

Constantine Arvanitis is suing his ex-girlfriend Selina Holder for defamation after she shared a document with two of his other ex-girlfriends that alleged he was a sex addict who once broke her foot in an argument.

Mr Arvanitis denies the allegations made in the document.

Ms Holder’s lawyer Barrie Goldsmith on Monday shared with the County Court of Victoria an 11th-hour email he received from a woman he said was clamouring to give evidence against Mr Arvanitis.

The woman said in the email she met Mr Arvanitis through Narcotics Anonymous but relapsed in about 2016.

“While I was vulnerable and under the influence, Con took the opportunity to have sex with me on a regular basis,” Mr Goldsmith read.

“Sometimes just down a side street on Chapel Street. At the time I was 26 and Con might have been 40, let’s say.”

“She then goes on to say further that not only is the plaintiff (Mr Arvanitis) a sex addict but a sex predator,” Mr Goldsmith said.

“This female has expressed a strong willingness to appear as a witness.”

Selina Holder is being sued for defamation by her ex-boyfriend Constantine Arvanitis. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

Constantine Arvanitis strongly denies claims he is a sex addict and that he broke his ex-girlfriend’s foot. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

He said he received the email on Wednesday, the day after Mr Arvanitis gave evidence about his participation in Narcotics Anonymous.

He remains in the program after joining it after a three-month stint in rehab in 2013.

Mr Arvanitis had told the court he continued to participate after he recovered from cocaine addiction eight years ago because it gave him “joy” to give back as a sponsor and through running meetings.

“You see someone broken coming through their door and you go and embrace them, you share your journey with them to help them through their journey,” he said on Tuesday.

Mr Arvanitis strongly denies the allegation he is a sex addict and says he has not touched cocaine or ice since 2013.

He is suing Ms Holder over the document after she shared it with two women and one of them shared it with his current fiancee’s sister, which he says caused the sister, her partner and their friends to cut him off.

He said on Monday he was quizzed by his fiancee’s father about whether he used drugs and whether he had broken Ms Holder’s foot after the document was shared.

He has previously said Ms Holder’s foot was broken during an argument when she stormed off into their bedroom in February 2014.

Constantine Arvanitis with his fiancee Melanie Thornton. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Matray

“I tried to follow her into the bedroom because we were still arguing,” he told the court last Tuesday.

“She closed the door. And then she said, ‘I think I’ve broken my foot’. I said, ‘What are you talking about? How?’ I took her to the hospital.”

He said on Monday he was “disgusted that I’d been made out to be this person that breaks people’s feet” in the document shared with his fiancee’s family.

“I feel like I’m being crucified for something I haven’t done,” he said.

He also denied on Monday that he had been “selling Viagra” at work as had been reported, clarifying he “gave someone some” after buying a 10-pack from a colleague.

“This has hurt every corner of my life now,” he said. “It’s damaged me beyond repair.”

Ms Holder is fighting the defamation claim with the “truth defence”, arguing the allegations she made in the document were true.

The trial continues.

