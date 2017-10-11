30°
News

Sex pill among Pisasale allegations

Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane.
Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale leaves the police watch house in Brisbane. Dan Peled/AAP
by Tom Snowdon, Liam Walsh, The Courier-Mail

FORMER Ipswich mayor Paul ­Pisasale has been charged with ­official corruption and faces accusations he possessed a sex drug without a prescription.

The claims, which stem from a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation, relate to allegedly corrupt payments made by a property developer to Pisasale, the Courier Mail reports.

In the latest charges, Pisasale faces a perjury allegation from a star chamber hearing, along with two counts of fraud and one count of possessing a restricted sex drug that was allegedly found in his office and car.

The CCC was unable to confirm further details when contacted on Tuesday. The corruption watchdog has been probing allegations that Pisasale was driven in his council car to brothels and massage parlours in the company of developers.

News Corp Australia
