Offbeat

Sex joke leaves hosts blushing

by Bianca Mastroianni
28th May 2021 5:24 AM

A hilarious segment on The Project has left the panellists blushing after talking about safe sex.

In a news bulletin, the program showed a man in Sydney who found a safe buried underground.

When he finally decided to crack it open, he found a single XXX-branded condom, perhaps a promo item from the Vin Diesel movie.

A XXX movie condom was found in a buried Syndey safe. Picture: Channel 10
A XXX movie condom was found in a buried Syndey safe. Picture: Channel 10

"That is where I left it! I have been looking all around for it!" quipped Peter Helliar.

"Were you not expecting anything within five years, Pete?" asked Waleed Aly.

"No, I mean, I have been married for 18, so! That's conservative!" Pete responded.

"Your wife reckoned you could have left it in the bedroom and it still would have been just as safe!" said Kate Langbroek.

The hilarious Peter Helliar was quick to make a crude joke. Picture: Channel 10
The hilarious Peter Helliar was quick to make a crude joke. Picture: Channel 10

"I actually have another - I used another Vin Diesel movie condom which kind of sums up what I'm like, I think we've got it here!" Pete laughed, showing a Fast and the Furious condom.

This zinger left the panel in stitches. Picture: Channel 10
This zinger left the panel in stitches. Picture: Channel 10

"Where do you keep that, Pete?" asked Kate.

"Just in the pillowcase!"

"So you'll crack that one open in ten years, is that the plan?" Waleed added.

"Ten years, yeah."

"Gee, can it really only be 6:30!" added Lisa Wilkinson.

"Find a segue, Lisa!" Pete hilariously added, concluding the conversation.

Originally published as Sex joke leaves hosts blushing

