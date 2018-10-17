Sexy burlesque double bill to spice up Ipswich

Burlesque dancers Brittany Manietta and Lena Marlene will light up the stage at Banshees Bar this Friday.

SEX and rock 'n' roll will strut into Banshees bar this Friday with a burlesque double bill set to spice up the stage.

Lena Marlene will bring her Elements Burlesque Gals to perform alongside Brisbane-based band the Bertie Page Clinic, a genre-bending four piece who blend rock, pop, punk and occasionally opera.

Ms Marlene said she was at Banshees one night when she dreamt up the concept.

"I met up with Bertie years ago, and to be honest burlesque and her music is just a natural blend," she said.

It will be the first time Ipswich local Brittany Manietta performs to a hometown crowd.

She was drawn to burlesque after taking a class at local pole dancing gym Elements Pole Aerial Fitness following the birth of her son.

"It built my confidence, 100 per cent," she said.

"I don't know, I think I always performed in high school, burlesque gave me something to do apart from being a mum, a fun escape."

For Ms Marlene it is the continuation of a lifelong passion.

"I came to burlesque from the dark side, I was a stripper for a very long time," she said.

"I got to the national finals of Miss Nude Australia - twice!"

"People there said I was doing burlesque and not stripping. It wasn't until I saw burlesque that I realised I was doing something different."

The revival of burlesque through performers like Dita Von Teese came at the perfect time for Ms Marlene.

"I kept doing the same thing but got to keep more clothes on, had more fun and more mixed audiences," she said.

"Plus, all of a sudden my mother thought I was doing something respectable, because she saw Dita Von Teese on television being gorgeous and ladylike."

Friday's performance will mesh traditional choreography with numbers designed by both groups especially for the night.

"It's a wonderful combination of stuff we have created for Bertie Page Clinic, and stuff they have created for us," Ms Marlene said.

She said it was important for anyone who might shy away from the art to remember that burlesque has evolved beyond its titillating origins.

"It's so much more welcoming, you can be any size or shape - you can be a girl playing a boy, a boy playing a girl, there's boylesque, or anything you want."

Lady Marlene's Elements Burlesque Gals with the Bertie Page Clinic, Banshees Bar & Art Space 8pm, Free entry.