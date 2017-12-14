Sex blamed for injuries after man choked ex over tobacco

His temper exploded after she wouldn't share tobacco with him.

AN ABUSIVE man who choked his former partner over a pouch of tobacco has been told to "grow up".

Ipswich man Andrew Lawrence Taylor's temper lit up after the woman declined to share her tobacco with him.

The reasons for Taylor seeing red after the "extraordinarily trivial" incident were hard to fathom, Judge Brad Farr said on Wednesday.

"For reasons probably known only to yourself, you lost your temper."

Brisbane District Court heard Taylor, 36, put both hands around the woman's neck.

She had trouble breathing and at least one child witnessed the attack.

Taylor then gave a false account to police claiming any red marks on the woman's neck were from sexual activity.

Judge Farr said Taylor, who had been in court for domestic violence before, needed to grow up.

He was not persuaded Taylor had made enough progress for courts to fully accept any claims of remorse or rehabilitation.

"I do not just blindly accept that you have seen the light," Judge Farr told him.

The judge said Taylor would need "continuing supervision" for some time.

Taylor was sentenced to two years jail, suspended at once, but operational for three years.

He had already served about 235 days in custody and the judge ordered his immediate release on parole. -NewsRegional

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HELP:

DVConnect Womensline - Phone: 1800 811 811 (24 hours, 7 days a week)

DVConnect Mensline - Phone: 1800 600 636 (9am to midnight, 7 days a week)

Kids Helpline - Phone: 1800 55 1800 (24 hours, 7 days per week)

Lifeline - Phone: 13 11 14 (24 hour Crisis Counselling Line)