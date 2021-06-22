Menu
Councillors Marnie Doyle and Andrew Fechner welcome the road works at Woodend.
Sewerage upgrades, surface repairs to close Ipswich street

A major road that services traffic to Ipswich Central will be closed to motorists for close to a month as much-needed repairs by Ipswich City Council get underway.

Roseberry Parade at Woodend, adjacent to St Mary’s College, will undergo road surface repairs as well as upgrades to its sewerage system in coming days.

The works also include pavement reconstruction and new line markings.

Councillor Marnie Doyle said detours would be in place while works are carried out over the next three weeks.

“I’m pleased council has been able to schedule the majority of works to occur during the school winter holidays to minimise the impact on morning and afternoon school traffic,” Cr Doyle said.

“However, there will be disruptions to road users and we thank everyone for their patience.”

She said the road resurfacing would likely help improve safety for road users.

“Roseberry Parade is a busy road that connects Woodend and Coalfalls to central Ipswich and these works will help improve safety for all road users,” she said.

“These works are part of council’s ongoing maintenance and upgrade program across Ipswich.”

Councillor Andrew Fechner said upgrades to the sewerage system would deliver great benefits for residents.

“Sewage system upgrades may not sound exciting, but these upgrades help ensure local residents continue to receive these essential services,” Cr Fechner said.

“We thank residents and road users for their patience as these important works are undertaken.”

