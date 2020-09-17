Sewerage pump station planned near new school

Sophia College is under construction in Plainland on the corner of Gehrke and Otto roads. Urban Utilities is planning a new sewerage pump station to service the growing community.

Sophia College is under construction in Plainland on the corner of Gehrke and Otto roads. Urban Utilities is planning a new sewerage pump station to service the growing community.

A NEW sewerage pump station is being planned near an under construction school in a developing Lockyer Valley community.

Urban Utilities has begun early community consultation about a proposed upgrade to the sewerage infrastructure in Plainland to cater for future growth in the area.

The facility is proposed for Gehrke Rd just near the site of Sophia College, which is set to open next year.

The site is just down from the Plainland Crossing estate, where construction on a Bunnings Warehouse is close to starting.

A letter to local residents states the current sewage pump-out facility is no longer adequate to meet the needs of Plainland’s growing population.

“A new sewerage pump station will provide a long-term solution for the region’s expected future growth by receiving sewage flow from the Plainland network and transferring it via a new pipeline to the Laidley sewage treatment plant,” the letter reads.

“This solution also removes the need to tanker sewage from the area daily, therefore reducing large vehicle movements to and from the facility.

“This SPS will operate continuously during dry and wet weather and increase its operations during periods of high sewage flow.”

The proposed facility would include a building to house the pumps, an electrical switchboard and associated communication services, a dosing facility and a 12m high vent pole to manage on-site odour.

Facilities below ground would include a maintenance hole, grit chamber, wet well and associated pipe work

The site would be surrounded by a 1.8m chain link security fence and a high concrete feature wall along the southern boundary moulded and coloured to soften its visual impact.

Planned maintenance would be required about once a month.

“The proposed SPS has been designed to house all components that may generate noise within the pump station building,” the letter reads.

“Additional noise reduction elements have been incorporated into the building structure.

“An independent odour assessment has been undertaken on the proposed SPS, which included odour dispersion modelling.

“Appropriate design measures have been implemented in the concept design to ensure it meets the regulator’s requirements, including a ventilation pole which allow air to enter and leave the wet well.”

If approval is granted, it is hoped construction of the facility would start before the middle of next year and it is expected to take six months.

“Due to the proximity to the new school, extra safety measures will be taken during construction to ensure the safety of the school community,” the letter reads.

“We will also engage closely with the community prior to any work taking place and for the duration of construction.”

Urban Utilities spokeswoman Michelle Cull said a development application will be lodged with Lockyer Valley Regional Council in the coming weeks.

The community is asked to provide feedback and ask questions before Friday.

“We’re currently at the concept design stage,” she said.

“Customer feedback will be taken into account for the final design prior to submitting the development application.”

If anyone would like more information you can contact Urban Utilities’ community engagement team on 3852 6732 or email community.feedback@urbanutilities.com.au

