Severe weather: BoM issues storm warning

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones for people in parts of Ipswich, Gympie, Logan, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley.

At 5:35pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area south of Toowoomba, the area northwest of Toowoomba and Bundamba Lagoon.

They are forecast to affect the area southwest of Toowoomba and Redbank Plains by 6:05pm and Gympie, Cambooya and the area north of Gympie by 6:35pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely.

A more general severe thunderstorm warning is also current for parts of the Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.